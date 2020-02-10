World Bank cautions Ghana against rising debts

The World Bank’s Country Director in Ghana, Frank Laporte, has urged the government in Accra to be mindful about the rate at which it borrowed from the international community, APA can report from local sources on Monday.According to Joy FM, Laporte described as “moderate to high risk of debt distress,” Ghana’s debt situation, expressing confidence in the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and his team having been fully made aware of this.

Mr. Laporte said borrowing is not always a bad thing but it must be done “on the right terms; most favourably as possible and in the right amount and in the right way.”

He said this when he paid a courtesy call on Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye who on the other hand, cautioned the World Bank against using aid to pressure developing countries into accept tendencies like homosexuality.

Joy News reported Monday that in response, the World Bank Country Director said as long as countries do not go to the extremes (in their dealings with homosexuals), there will be no issues”.

Laporte, a Seychellois has been the World Bank’s Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone since July 1, 2019.

The former Finance minister also served as Country Director for Benin, Burkina, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo.