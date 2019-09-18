World Bank concerned about the quality of education in Kenya

The World Bank on Wednesday expressed concern that large numbers of children are completing primary school without acceptable basic reading, writing, and arithmetic skills.The head of visiting World Bank delegation, Ezequiel Molina warned that Kenyans students risk not achieving their full human potential.

He spoke in Nairobi after visiting Kenya’s Early Grade reading and Mathematics programmes that Kenya has been implementing in schools for the last five years overall. The delegation is on a 7- day learning visit to Kenya.

“If children are not able to read, they are not able to develop achieve their potential as human beings,” he said.

Molina is leading a team of Task Team leaders leading operations in in Bangladesh, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Nepal, Tanzania, Sudan, Senegal, and Mozambique to learn about Kenya’s Early Grade reading and Mathematics programmes.

Molina, however, hailed Early Literacy Programme, known locally as Tusome, for improving the foundation skills children need to learn and master the 21st Century skills.

The Programme is funded by USAID at a cost of $53.8 million while the Early Grade mathematics, popularly known as Kenya Primary Education Development (PRIEDE) is funded by Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

They target over 6 million in public 23,000 public primary schools.