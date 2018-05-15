World Bank delegation lauds Nigeria’s economic recovery plan

The World Bank Group has commended the strategy of the Nigerian Government in the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).The ERGP was launched last year to restore growth by diversifying the economy, stabilising the macroeconomic environment, investing in infrastructure and improving the country’s business environment, among others.

The bank said in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday that its executive directors, who visited Nigeria to meet with top officials of the government, were encouraged by the growth plan.

The report by Nigeria’s Punch newspaper on Tuesday said that the delegation of 10 executive directors from the World Bank Group visited Nigeria to get a better understanding of the country’s development priorities with a special focus on the energy sector.

“Our visit to Nigeria is to help us get a better understanding of the country context, assess the World Bank’s interventions on the ground, and support opportunities that will keep the country on a path of sustained development.

“We commend Nigeria’s implementation of its new Economic Growth and Recovery Plan and the Power Sector Recovery Plan, both of which are important for regional integration to ensure trade and capital flows, which will ultimately lead to greater growth,” the statement quoted the delegation’s spokesperson, Patrizio Pagano, as saying.

It added that the executive directors also met with beneficiaries of the World Bank’s supported projects in agriculture, education, health, youth employment, community development, soil erosion and public financial management as well as representatives of the private sector, civil society organisations, diplomatic missions and development partners.

During the visit to Nigeria, the delegation held discussions with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun as well as governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Edo, Lagos, Taraba and Yobe States.

The delegation also visited the newly-inaugurated Azura-Edo Power Plant in Benin City, which is a key project in the government’s power sector reform agenda and is supported by the World Bank Group.

According to the statement, the executive directors observed that Nigeria has continued to implement institutional policy reforms for restoring macroeconomic resilience and growth across sectors with support from the World Bank Group.

They reiterated the World Bank Group’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s growth in a way that would be inclusive, job enhancing and reducing poverty and inequality.

The bank said that critical to the inclusive growth objective was reforming the power sector, boosting critical investments in human development, and mobilsing finance for development by creating a conducive environment for private sector participation.