World Bank, FDA want to invest in food security in Mauritania

The World Bank and the French Development Agency (FDA) will support households vulnerable to climate shocks in Mauritania for the next two years, the two bodies announced Tuesday evening in a joint statement.They commended the government’s efforts to design an “innovative programme” of seasonal cash transfers to households affected by climate shocks, including droughts.

The implementation of this programme, based on analyzes of the Food Security Observatory to define the most affected areas, has been tested in several regions of southern Mauritania.

In 2017, the programme allowed each beneficiary household to receive 34,000 ouguiyas (about 78 euros) monthly for three months of the lean season.

These transfers have allowed vulnerable households to acquire the necessary food without resorting to decapitalization strategies with long-term adverse effects.

The World Bank “wishes to support the sustainability of this programme which is an essential tool in Mauritania’s national response to shocks,” the statement said.

WB funding is part of the larger framework of its Adaptive Social Protection project in Mauritania already supported by UK Cooperation.

As for FDA, it has decided, as part of its contribution to the Sahel Alliance, to join this dynamic and support the same programme in 2018 and 2019, the statement said.

The agro-pastoral situation in Mauritania is going through a difficult period due to the rainfall deficit recorded during the last rainy season.