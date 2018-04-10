World Bank grants Liberia US$5m to build statistical capacity

The World Bank has provided US$5 million for the Government of Liberia to support and improve the country’s national statistical capacity through the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS).World Bank Operational Officer Esther Rojas-Garcia said the fund would enable LISGIS to carry out its statutory function by conducting surveys every four years.

Garcia, who made the remarks at the launch of the National Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2016 Dissemination on Monday in Monrovia, indicated that these surveys would be able to capture data on

national accounts, prices, poverty and key sustainable development goals.

The World Bank official noted that the household income and expenditure survey offers a solid basis for determining policies that can be used to inform the government’s Pro-poor Agenda.

Garcia stressed that from the data, robust poverty guides that have been prepared would enable the understanding of poverty dynamics across the country for influencing factors of poverty.