World Bank official tasks Ghana on economic growth strategies

Published on 11.12.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The Country Director of World Bank in Ghana, Mr. Pierre LaPorte, has

advised the country to diversify its economy from natural resources and

commodities to achieve a more balanced and diverse growth.LaPorte noted that the country has overly relied on commodities and natural

resources in the past for growth and job creation, which is not sustainable due

to price shocks.

Speaking at the launch of the World Bank’s latest report on Ghana titled,

“Diversification Through Productivity Enhancement”, Mr. Laporte noted that

the need to diversify was paramount to creating more jobs to foster growth in

the economy.

Ghana currently relies on three major exports, gold, oil and gas, and cocoa, which

account for about 70 percent of the total exports of the country.

The Ghanaian Times quoted Mr. Larporter as saying that “a more diverse economy

that provides a shield to economic volatility from commodity cycles and that allows

more people to benefit from strong economic growth is an attainable target for

Ghana”.