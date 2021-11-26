International › APA

World Bank pledges support to Rwanda’s post-Covid recovery

Published on 26.11.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

The World Bank Country Director for East Africa, Keith Hansen, has pledged continuous support in different development activities in Rwanda and commended its strides of economic recovery from Covid-19, a statement issued Friday in Kigali said.The director in charge of Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, and Somalia stressed that among other sectors to be supported include the strengthening of the education system to recover from learning losses encountered because of Covid-19, improving agricultural productivity and building on Rwanda’s leadership in preparing for climate change.

“The path that it (Rwanda) was on was strongly geared towards preparing for the future, Covid-19 delivered a shock, the country responded well and we are hopeful now that its vaccination rate continues to grow dramatically,” he said.

“The country can now move beyond that and get back onto that path as well as looking at new opportunities and a few lessons from Covid-19.”

Ndagijimana said there are various areas of cooperation between the two, ranging from infrastructure, education, addressing malnutrition, and other projects for development.

He added that the World Bank is the biggest fund partner to the government, indicating that it contributed over $900 million in some of the projects carried out this year.

In August, the World Bank announced a support fund of almost $300 million to Rwanda’s agriculture sector before the end of this year, to help in the recovery process as a majority of people in the country depend on agriculture for their livelihood.

In June this year, The Bank also approved a grant of $20 million to boost the social inclusion of refugees hosted by Rwanda.

