World Bank releases $82m to strengthen Nigeria’s health system

The World Bank Group has released $82 million to Nigeria for immediate support in strengthening the public health response through the Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement Project (REDISSE).The bank made this known in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday.

The bank explained that in addition, the World Bank had been asked to provide a multi-pronged package of support over the next six months to strengthen the country’s preparedness for the immediate health crisis.

The statement indicated that the World Bank would also provide the Nigerian Government with budget support for a pro-poor stimulus package and the long term recovery.

“Efforts to protect livelihoods and support local economic activities over the next 18 to 24 months will be critical in mitigating the economic and human impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together with partners, the bank is discussing with the states and relevant federal agencies on how best to protect livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable families and support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to enable recovery.

“Through the REDISSE project, about 10.6 million dollars has already been committed to support the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in strengthening states’ emergency operation centres, building, renovating and providing equipment for treatment centres across eight states.

“As well as bringing in essential medical supplies and drugs, testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment for frontline health workers,” the bank said.