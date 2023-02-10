World Bank resumes disbursements to Burkina Faso

The World Bank Group has notified the government of the resumption of disbursements, suspended since the September putsch, reports the weekly L’Economiste du Faso in its latest issue.The information was confirmed to APA by a government source who said that the decision follows a high-level evaluation mission of the Group in Ouagadougou.

It also pledged to treat with “the utmost care” the requests for disbursements of the transition in view of the difficult security and humanitarian situation in the country.

The World Bank, which has received the “necessary guarantees” from the transitional government, is preparing new operations for the country.

In return, the transitional authorities must put in place a support mechanism to facilitate the implementation of projects financed by the Bretton Woods institution in areas facing serious security challenges.

The World Bank’s portfolio in Burkina Faso consists of 29 projects, estimated at US$3.8 billion, of which US$2 billion had not yet been disbursed at the time of the January 2022 coup.

Following the overthrow of Roch Marc Christian Kaboré’s regime by a group of soldiers led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, the World Bank suspended its partnership with the country before restoring it in May of the same year.

The September putsch led by Captain Ibrahim Traoré had further strained relations between the two partners.