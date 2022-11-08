World Bank Warns Cameroon on Imminent Threat of Climate Change

The World Bank says that “climate change poses an imminent threat to Cameroon’s development because of the country’s dependence on natural resources and the dependence of Cameroonians on agriculture .

According to the World Bank’s analysis, the average annual temperature has increased and the average annual rainfall has decreased over the past decades. “The average annual temperature has increased by 0.86°C in 46 years, from 24.28°C in 1974 to 25.14°C in 2020. The warming was greatest in northern Cameroon from 1991 to 2020, and most rapid from December to February and September to November. In parallel, average annual rainfall over Cameroon has decreased by 2.9 millimetres per decade since 1960, with average rainfall particularly low in 2015. The coast of Cameroon received the most rainfall, and the northern part of the country was the driest between 1991 and 2020,” says the World Bank.

This institution adds that “Under current climatic conditions, about 2 million people (9% of Cameroon’s population) live in drought-affected areas, and about 8% of the country’s GDP is vulnerable. Tropical forests cover almost 40% of the country and provide about 8 million rural people with traditional staples, including food, medicine, fuel and construction materials,”

The international banking institution makes rather pessimistic projections with temperatures expected to rise by an average of 3.9°C over the next 20 years. Precipitation is also expected to increase from an average of 5.8 millimetres over the next 25 years to 10.4 millimetres in 2100.