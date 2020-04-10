World Bank’s prediction of recession in Africa, releases of 2,600 inmates excite Nigerian press

The World Bank’s prediction of the impending recession in Sub-Saharan Africa due to COVID-19 and Nigeria’s release of 2,600 prisoners are some of the trending stories in the local press on Friday.This Day said the World Bank has predicted recession for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the continent. The bank said in a new forecast yesterday, which is contained in the latest edition of the bank’s economic update, ‘Africa’s Pulse’, that this would be the first regional recession in 25 years.

The Daily Trust said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 2,600 inmates nationwide as part of efforts to decongest custodial centres and halt the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Nation said that as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, more than 1,000 Nigerians in the United States and other European countries have applied to the Federal Government to facilitate their return to the country.

The returnees must undergo a compulsory COVID-19 test in their host countries before leaving and subject themselves to a 14-day quarantine on arrival as well as pay for their flight.

The Punch said President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Friday) meet with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 over the lockdown imposed on the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states.

The Sun said that the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that another seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, after recovering from the disease.

Channels Television said popular artiste, Afeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley has given an undertaking that he will join the Lagos State government’s campaign against the spread of COVID-19 by making a free audio-visual publication.

He made the undertaking in a letter dated April 9, and addressed to the Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Leadership said that oil price gained $1.17 to hit $34.01 on Thursday as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia (OPEC+) agreed on massive output cut during a virtual meeting.

The Guardian reported that with concerns raised about the ability of petroleum marketers to adjust their pump price under the month pricing template, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that the government would maintain a narrow price band to afford operators to adjust in the transition period.