World Cup 2022: 136 Players Not Playing For Birth Country

More than a hundred players will fly to Qatar for the World Cup and will not represent their country of birth. About 16% of the players present at the World Cup will not represent their country of birth in Qatar, which represents 136 players in total, according to Fútbol Infinito (which announces 137, but Amine Harit had to forfeit after his exit through injury during Monaco-Marseille, Sunday).

Morocco (13), Tunisia, Senegal (12), Wales, Qatar (10), Australia, and Cameroon (9) have the most.

37 players born in France will compete in the World Cup for another nation, including 10 for Tunisia, 9 for Senega,l and 8 for Cameroon. Among them, Aymeric Laporte for Spain, Raphaël Guerreiro for Portuga, or Karim Boudiaf for Qatar.

On the French side, three players selected by Didier Deschamps were not born in France: Stade Rennais goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, born in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, from Miconje ​​(Angola), and the Borussia strikerMönchengladbach Marcus Thuram, a native of Parma (Italy).

Players born in France who will play for their countries of origin

Tunisia (10): Mouez Hassen, Montassar Talbi, Nader Ghandri (Aubervilliers), Dylan Bronn, Wadji Kechidra , Hannibal Mejbri (Ivry-sur-Seine), Aîssa Laïdouni , Ellyes Skhiri , Wahbi Khazri, Naim Sliti ‘

Senegal (9): Édouard Mendy , Kalidou Koulibaly, Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo (Tours), Fodé Ballo-Touré, Nampalys Mendy, Pape Gueye

, Boulaye Dia, Iliman Ndiaye

Cameroon (8): Devis Epassy , Jean-Charles Castelletto

, Enzo Ebosse

, Christopher Wooh

, Olivier Ntcham (Longjumeau), Karl Toko Ekambi , Bryan Mbeumo

, Georges-Kévin Nkoudou

Ghana (4): Alexander Djiku , André Ayew , Elisha Owus , Jordan Ayew

Morocco (2): Romain Saïs , Sofiane Boufal

Germany (1): Armel

Spain (1): Aymeric Laporte

Portugal (1): Raphael Guerreiro

Qatar (1): Karim Boudiaf