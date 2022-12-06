World Cup 2022 : Africa On Spotlight 

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will undoubtedly be unforgettable for the African continent. During this competition, Africa showed a new image.

For the first time, the five African nations involved in the final phase of the Qatar World Cup 2022 have all had the pleasure of tasting the delights of victory.

We were used to see African nations being knocked out in the first round with zero points and miraculously often with 1 point. But this year, the situation has changed. No African nation is in last place in the ranking of the 32 countries participating in the world.

All have each won at least one match. First, there was Senegal who overcame hosts Qatar 3-1. Then Morocco followed suit by dominating Belgium 2-0. After which, Ghana overcame South Korea by 3-2. Tunisia managed to beat defending champions France 1-0. And Cameroon was the first African nation to beat Brazil in a World Cup finals, 1-0.

Results that propelled two African teams (Senegal and Morocco) to the second round though Senegal fell to a tough opponent (England) who overpowered African champions, 3-0. Morocco takes to the pitch this Tuesday against Spain.

It is in all, 24 points collected by Africa out of 45 possible scorings 19 goals.

Another merit to acknowledge to the African continent is the presence of nationals on the sidelines. None of the five African countries is trained by a foreigner. Aliou Cissé for Senegal, Jalal Kadri for Tunisia, Walid Regragui for Morocco, Otto Addo for Ghana, and Rigobert Song for Cameroon.