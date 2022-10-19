World Cup 2022: Fifa Unveils Cameroon’s Key Players

Fifa portrays Vincent Aboubakar and Zambo Anguissa will be the two pillars of the Cameroon team at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

According to an analysis published by FIFA on its website, Cameroon, back to the World Cup after the missed edition of 2018 is eagerly awaited. With this eighth participation, a record on the African continent, the Indomitable Lions, housed in pool G will play Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil.

To achieve this, Cameroon should rely on its strong men of the moment. According to FIFA, the top scorer of the CAN 2021, Vincent Aboubakar will be the anchor of the Lions in Qatar and Zambo Anguissa, the player to watch.

He is the captain of the team but also one of its technical leaders. At 30, Vincent Aboubakar is about to play his third World Cup with Cameroon. His longevity in the national team is a testament to his determination to stay at the top. How far the native of Garoua has come.

Arriving in 2010 on the tip of his toes in the national team, Aboubakar has learned a lot by playing alongside his illustrious colleagues Samuel Eto’o or Achille Webo. Today it is his turn to lead this team whose main protagonists will participate in their first World Cup. A responsibility that does not scare Aboubakar.

Top scorer at the last African Cup of Nations with eight goals, Aboubakar arrives in Qatar confident of his qualities, as he declared on Fifa.com: “We have nothing to envy Brazil. We are a great team, we represent a great country and we have the means to go far. Let our game speak for us. This tournament will bring together the best teams in the world. If we want to be competitive, we’ll have to prepare well.