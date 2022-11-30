World Cup 2022 : Ghana Near Round of 16

The Black stars of Ghana are second in their group with three points thanks to their victory last Monday against South Korea.

After their defeat against Portugal (3-2), the Black Stars relaunched last Monday in Group H by dominating the Taeguk Warriors by the same score. Ghanaians can breathe a sigh of relief. Their national team was jostled in an unbreatable end to the match before winning against South Korea (2-3). Suffering that coach Otto Addo’s men could avoid having started the game with a bang.

After a free kick from Jordan Ayew, central defender Mohammed Salisu pushed the ball into the back of the net from the left (24′). In the action of the goal, André Ayew touches the ball with his hand. However, thanks to the new possibility of interpreting this type of offensive situation, the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) considered that the gesture of the Ghanaian captain was involuntary.

Ghana continues to play forward. South Korea blames the blow. Mohammed Kudus, receiving a fine cross from Jordan Ayew, brushes the ball to deceive Kim Seung-Gyu, the South Korean goalkeeper (34 ‘). The Black Stars hold the good end but will go out at the start of the second period. In the space of three minutes, Cho Gue-Sung scored twice with a header in an overly wait-and-see defense (58′ and 61′).

It is then believed that Ghana will not resurface. On the contrary, the heirs of Gyan Asamoah find the resources to regain the advantage. Lucid despite his 22 years, Kudus managed the double by converting a center back from the side Gideon Mensah with a perfect flat left foot (68 ‘). Subsequently, South Korea besieged the opposing half. And the Ghanaians energetically defended their small lead on the scoreboard until the final whistle.

Everything remains possible for the Black Stars who can grab their ticket for the round of 16 by winning, on December 2 at 3 p.m. (GMT), against Uruguay. It is a game that looks like revenge because it was Uruguay who eliminated Ghana in the quarter-finals at the South Africa 2010 World Cup.