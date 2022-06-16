World Cup 2022: Karl Toko Ekambi, Headliner for Cameroon

With the last qualifications of Costa Rica and Australia, we now know the 32 nations that will participate in the Qatari World Cup. The host country has now officially presented the poster for the world’s biggest football festival. The Hamad International Airport was the setting for the presentation of the official poster of the 32 teams qualified for the World Cup Qatar 2022. The “saviour” of the Lions Karl Toko-Ekambi, represents Cameroon.

The official poster of the tournament is designed by the Qatari artist Bouthayna Al Muftah. In a monochrome tone, we find the traditional headgear, the gutra, thrown in the air with a ball.

“My main inspiration comes from the concept of collective memory. My work focuses on past experiences and memories, linking them to the present. I wanted the posters to be true to this theme and to tell the story of football culture in Qatar. I really hope the posters win the hearts of the people of Qatar, the region and the world,” commented the author.

“I hope the fans will love the artwork and that it will contribute to the success of the tournament. I have spent almost two years on this project, I really hope the fans can see the effort that has been put in. I hope the public will understand the messages I wanted to convey,” she adds.