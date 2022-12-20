World Cup : FIFA Praises African Football And Promises Change

It is through this voice of its president, Gianni Infantino, that the international body hailed the performance of African nations during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The president of the International Federation of Football Association, Fifa, Gianni Infantino was before the press to take stock of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. During this exchange, he did not fail to lay some emphasis on the performances of the five African countries involved in this World Cup.

“Morocco’s performance is fantastic. They played with heart and undeniable talent. The young coach showed how to play attractive and effective football. Congratulations to the other African teams, like Senegal who passed the group stage but fell to an extremely strong England. Tunisia, Ghana, and Cameroon were also in a position to qualify on the last day of the pool. The number of African teams will be doubled in 2026, we can look forward to new strong performances from African teams,” said Gianni Infantino.