World Cup Playoffs : Indomitable Lionesses to Face Portugal

After their resounding victory against Thailand, the Indomitable Lionesses back to work to face Portugal.

The hardest stage remains to come, Portugal is a big piece. After Saturday’s victory over the War Elephants, the Indomitable Lionesses returned to training on Sunday. The euphoria has passed, it is time for concentration. During this session led by Gabriel Zabo, the faces were closed but relaxed. We will have to confirm against the Portuguese, and it’s already Wednesday!

Gabriel Aboudi Onguene, captain and double scorer on Saturday, leads the troops. On the program of this training session, detraining and jogging for the holders and sequence of games for the substitutes. Today Monday, the Lionesses in their program have a video session in the morning and a training in the afternoon. The group is complete and well-being. Only the guardian Ange Bawou will not take part in this final, because of her red card received on Saturday.