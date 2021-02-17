World football boss visits Senegal

The president of the Féderation of International Football Associations (FIFA) is on an express visit to Senegal during which he will be received by President Macky Sall. By Ibrahima Dione

Infantino’s trip to Senegal is part of his Africa tour that has already taken him to Mauritania where the African Cup of Nations for under 20 year-olds is being held.

In a February 16 press statement, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) said that the FIFA boss and his delegation would meet members of the Senegalese football community.