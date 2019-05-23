International › APA

World Health Assembly approves Ethiopia's primary healthcare resolution

Published on 23.05.2019

The World Health Assembly (WHA) has approved Ethiopia’s proposed resolution entitled ‘Community Health Workers delivering Primary Health Care.’The General Assembly also  approved the resolution proposed by Ecuador  without amendment, said Dr Amir Aman, Ethiopian Minister of Health on Thursday in a tweet. 

Ethiopia has achieved dramatic progress in improving the health outcomes  of its population during the past years thanks to the establishment of  health extension program in which  health professional provide door to  door services.

More than 40,000 health extension professionals have partcipated in the  program which mainly involves awareness creation on personal hygine, family planning, nuttrition, liquid and dry waste disposal and maternal and child health among others.

Implemented by the country’s Ministry of Health, the program was referred  to as one of the successful programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

The health extension workers provide key health services through fixed  and outreach bases, delivering primary health care as they speak local languages and have the trust of local people.

They spend half of their working time conducting home visits and  outreach activities and the remaining half at health post providing  basic curative and preventive services.

Ethiopia’s Minister of Health, Dr Amir is in attendance of the World  Health Organization’s (WHO) 72nd World Health Assembly meeting which  kicked off in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Dr.Amir addressed  the assembly about Ethiopia’s health sector successes,  challenges and the way forward towards achieving universal health coverage (UHC) through strengthening primary health care (PHC).

