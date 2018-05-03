UN SG exhorts leaders to strengthen press freedom, protect journalists

United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, has urged world leaders to strengthen press freedom, and protect journalists.

To him, promoting a free press is standing up for the right to truth. His remark is contained during his key message to world as Journalists worldwide commemorate world press freedom day today under the theme; Keeping power in check;Media, Justice and Rule of Law.

Guterres said a free press is essential for peace, justice and human rights for all. “It is crucial to building transparent and democratic societies and keeping those in power accountable. It is vital for sustainable development”.

“Journalists and media workers shine a light on local and global challenges and tell the stories that need to be told. Their service to the public is invaluable” he said.

In Cameroon, journalists enjoy a huge measure of freedom to collect treat and disseminate information. However, they still have a long way to go in achieving the fundamental elements of press freedom. Lack of access to official sources of information is the stigma that has adulterated whatever Government has been brandishing as press freedom in Cameroon. According to the Vice President of one of America’s leading newspapers, The New York Times, David Mac-Craw, freedom of access to official sources of information by journalists in every country is the hall mark for press freedom. The reality in Cameroon is that there is no law that guarantees access to official sources or compels State officials to give information to journalists on issues of public interest when they need it.