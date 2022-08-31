Sport › Volleyball

Happening now

World Volleyball Championship: Reasons Why Cameroon Got Eliminated During Group Stage

Published on 31.08.2022 at 14h35 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

Cameroon has never shone during this tournament. On August 30, the country conceded its third consecutive defeat in the world championship which is currently being played in Slovenia.

Three times did the volleyball Indomitable Lions have the opportunity to assert their title of vice-champion of Africa. But in three outings at the world volleyball championship, they registered only defeats. Worse still, the Cameroonians could not win a single set.
This setback began on August 26, 2022. Guy Roger Nanga’s foals lost 3 sets to 0 (25-19, 23-25, 25-21) against one of the organizing countries, Slovenia. After this defeat, it was expected that the Lions could roar in their second outing against Germany. But unfortunately; the Nationalmannschaft overpowered the indomitable lions, 3-0 (30-28, 25-14, 25-19).
Then came the third opportunity to save honor. Cameroon was opposed to the reigning Olympic champion, France, and who also won the volleyball nations league. During this encounter mastered by France, Cameroon once again did not win any set.
This completely missed participation of the Lions is explained among other things by the bias that there is between the professionalization of volleyball in the Western and that in Africa. Added to this as the coach of the Lions, Guy Roger Nanga, explains, “The Cameroon national team is a new generation. There is a transition. You will see that in 2023, we will end up with three or four former players at most. So it’s a new generation that is being put in place.”

Guy Roger Nanga

Guy Roger Nanga

All eyes are now set on the 2023 volleyball African Nations Championship which will be played in Côte d’Ivoire. An opportunity for Cameroon to put into practice the lessons learned during the world volleyball championship.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
mm Published on 01.08.2022

Mankon Museum

The Mankon Museum is an art and cultural museum located in Mankon Bamenda. The museum was inaugurated in 2006, and is situated at the entrance…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top