World Volleyball Championship (W): Cameroon Misses Entry to Italy 3-0

First match and first defeat for Cameroon at the 19th World Championship of Women’s Volleyball held in Holland and Poland.

For their first outing, the Indomitable Lionesses lost to Italy 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-16). If Cameroon did better than defend, the final score reflects the difference in level with its opponent. Finalist of the previous edition of this World Cup (2018), Italy is also the winner of the 2022 Nations League.

In contrast to the Lionesses, the Azzurri played five friendly matches before the competition. The Italians beat Bulgaria (3-0), France (3-0), Poland (3-1) and Serbia (3-0). Cameroon are therefore occupies last place in the group. Simone Bikatal and her teammates are tied (0 point) with Kenya and Puerto Rico, beaten respectively by Holland (3-0) and Belgium (3-0).

Cameroon will be fighting for survival at the event alongside fellow African team Kenya who lost to hosts Netherlands 3-0 on Friday.

Kenya will be seeking to bounce back to their winning ways when they take on Belgium in their second match of the pool on Saturday while Cameroon will also be in action against the Netherlands later same day.