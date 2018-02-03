World’s youth stress education to tackle gender inequality

The world’s youth at the opening of a conference in Dakar to raise funds for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) have emphasized the need to introduce education systems that will tackle gender inequality.“Educational systems must address gender inequality,” said Julia Gillard, who read a Youth Solidarity Declaration in French at the opening of the conference on Friday.

“Together, these young people have joined hands to ask for a bright horizon. I am young and I want to build my future, but my physical and psychological disabilities are ignored,” the declaration said.

Young people recommend that governments invest in teacher training and pedagogies that will have a transformative effect on gender equality, including the inclusion of comprehensive sexuality education in school curricula.

“We urge the private sector to invest in technology and vocational training, specifically for girls and young women to develop their skills,” the declaration said.

In their declaration, the world’s youth also stressed that educational systems must include mechanisms for their participation.

Therefore, she urged governments at all levels to include young people in decision-making on national education strategies and budgets.

This initiative includes the establishment of interdepartmental youth advisory committees for budget decisions

They urge states to lower the age of eligibility for parliamentary representation to 18 years and donors funding education to ensure that young people are consulted by the leaders of developing countries.

“We also urge the Global Partnership for Education, Plan International, UNICEF and others to amplify the voice of youth coalitions through advocacy and funding (…),”the declaration stressed.

Education in emergency situations must be part of the first interventions, according to them, recommending all UN member states to support a resolution that gives teachers a new status as protected first responders, and to ensure secured areas to provide quality and inclusive education with a transformative effect on gender equality.

“We recommend GPE partners to transfer the fund,” the declaration insisted, noting that “education cannot wait.”

To this end, GPE has been strengthened as an independent fund.

For inclusive education, global youth calls on all states to develop education strategies to meet the needs of marginalized youth groups, including refugees and asylum seekers, the disabled and adolescent girls.

Feeling that where these plans exist, young people say they need to be implemented and must also include inclusive and non-discriminatory teacher training, including sign language and Braille.