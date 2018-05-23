Wrigley Company to open $69M plant in Kenya

The Wrigley Company, an American chewing gum manufacturer, plans to open a 7 billion shillings ($69 million) new outlet later this year.The facility in Kenya will be the only one in Africa serving East African countries such as Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Once in operation, the factory will produce 7.8 billion pellets of chewing gum annually, thereby raising the market share in Kenya to 75 percent.

This was disclosed by Victoria Mars, a board member and immediate former chairperson of Mars subsidiary, Wrigley, who paid President Uhuru Kenyatta a courtesy call in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Kenyatta called on the company to take advantage of the recently-adopted agreement to establish a continental free trade area (AfCFTA) to increase its production to serve African countries.

Kenyatta said his government would continue to improve the country’s environment to do business.

The new factory would not only create jobs, but also provide opportunities for small and medium enterprises through its expanded value chain, he added.

Ms. Mars assured the President that Wrigley and its global parent firm Mars Inc. is committed to working with the government, and being a part of Kenya’s increasing presence as a manufacturing hub in Africa.

“Your goal to boost local manufacturing capacity is timely and offers a great opportunity to expand employment and job creation for Kenyans, while cementing the country’s position as a key industrial hub in Africa. Wrigley is keen on growing and developing our business here and contributing to this noble objective,” she said.