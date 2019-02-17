WTO to help Mozambique trade go truly global

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Roberto Azevedo, has said his organisation will assist in strengthening global trade cooperation and the integration of Mozambique into the global economy, APA can report on Sunday.The official made the announcement after a meeting with the Mozambican President and other senior government officials on Saturday in the capital Maputo.

“I am pleased to be in Mozambique, following President Nyusi’s visit to the WTO last year and this is an important occasion to build on our cooperation and ensure that trade plays its full role here in Mozambique” Azevedo told a media briefing.

He added: “I was honoured to meet with President Nyusi again and build on our dialogue to help Mozambique integrate further into the global economy including through the WTO”.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) deals with the global rules of trade between nations and its main function is to ensure that global trade flows.

The Director-General also commented that Mozambique has made great strides, particularly in regard to the peace process and economic stability but it is limited in its ability to move forward rapidly by its indebtedness.

According to the official, it is not only Mozambique but across the continent that debt creates limitations and affects investment and financing for infrastructure”.

During his trip, Azevedo also met with Foreign Minister Antonio Pacheco and Minister of Industry and Trade Ragendra de Sousa.

He revealed that he had held “good conversation on Mozambique’s plans for global integration and on how the WTO can help those efforts”.