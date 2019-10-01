Xenophobic Attacks: Buhari leaves for three-day official visit to South Africa

In the aftermath of xenophobic attacks on Africans in South Africa, President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Wednesday to the Rainbow country to discuss how to ameliorate the situation.Buhari’s three-day State visit is at the instance of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, particularly discuss welfare of Nigerians and find common grounds for building harmonious relations with their hosts.

According to Mr. Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, the visit comes as Nigeria’s evacuation of hundreds of citizens from South Africa progresses.

He said on Tuesday in Abuja that Buhari would hold a town hall meeting with Nigerians to share in their experiences and reassure them of Nigerian government’s commitment to working for the protection of their lives and property and promoting peaceful co-existence.

Buhari and his host will preside over the South Africa/Nigeria Bi-National Commission during which a progress report will be presented. At the end of the meeting, both leaders will sign a joint communiqué.

The Nigerian leader and his delegation, including Nigerian business representatives, will also participate at a South Africa-Nigeria Business Forum.

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Others are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi, Minister of Power, Mr. Saleh Mamman; Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi and Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Mariam Katagum, National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and Chairman of Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.