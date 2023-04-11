Yaounde : Cameroon Govt Injects FCFA16 Billion into Project to Reduce Flooding

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development Celestine Ketcha Courtes is trying to reassure the public floorings in Yaounde is coming to an end .

After the Yaounde City Sanitation Projects (Pady 1 and 2) which swallowed up 100 billion CFA francs, Célestine Ketcha Courtès promises, in a press release published on April 6, to “significantly and sustainably reduce flooding in the capital of Cameroon” with the Yaounde City Sustainable Rainwater Sanitation Project (Pcady).

The Pcady is a project financed by the African Development Bank (ADB) to the tune of 15.8 billion CFA francs. These funds “will be devoted to the construction of new works, the reinforcement of rainwater management and hygiene“, says Minhdu.

For the ADB, the Pcady “is in line with the objectives of phases 1 and 2 of the PADY Project, while making the necessary adjustments to increase the expected results. In a December 2021 article, the African financial institution explains that “the construction of 17 km of canals on the rivers that drain the city of Yaoundé during the first and second phases of the project has contributed to significantly reducing the frequency and effects of flooding in part of the city.

The current floods are therefore due to the increasing rainfall over the years. “A study carried out in the second phase of the project showed the need to build new structures in order to significantly reduce the frequency of flooding in the city in the context of climate change,” writes the ADB.

For his part, Ketcha Courtès once again blames the incivism of the population for the “recurrence of the flooding phenomenon”.