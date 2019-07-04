Yaounde hosts 7th session of Cameroon-Nigeria trans-border security committee

Cameroon’s political capital is currently hosting the 7th session of the Cameroon-Nigeria trans-border security committee at the Yaounde Conference Centre, scheduled to end Friday July 5, 2019.

The three-day session features amongst others plenary talks, deliberations, workshops, governors’ forum and the adoption of the general report.

The committee that seeks to strengthen ties between Cameroon and Nigeria was created by a bilateral agreement signed in Abuja on February 28, 2012.

It reportedly proposes to the two governments strategies to fight against trans-border crimes like terrorism, contraband, money laundering, maritime piracy, highway robbery, proliferation and illicit circulation of arms, to name but these.

Since its creation in 2012, it has held 6 sessions in Yaounde and Abuja alternatively, in conformity with article 7 of its creation agreement. The first session was held November 2013.