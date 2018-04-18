Yaounde set to host conference on gynecological surgery

Preparations are hitting up in Yaounde as ahead of the 27th international congress on endoscopic surgery to run from April 23-17 in Cameroon.

The congress which according to medics has an important role to play in the ongoing development of medical services across Africa and the world, will bring together world’s leading gynaecological surgeons at the Yaounde conference centre.

It will focus on issues related to the improvement of medical procedures and techniques through a patientcentered approach that balances innovation and technology, as well as quality and safety.

Organised by International Society for Gynecologic Endoscopy (ISGE), the congress will be an opportunity for advanced surgeons to develop their skills as far as hysteroscopy, vaginal surgery and laparoscopic suturing are concerned; the ISGE LASST Certification will also be available on this occasion. The organisers say a pre-congress workshop, intended for young endoscopists and nurses will, on its part, be focusing on providing basic tips and tricks in endoscopy.