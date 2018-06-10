Yaoundé to host regional conference on small arms

An international conference on the fight against small arms trafficking in central Africa and the use of small arms and light weapons (SALW) will open on Monday in Yaoundé.Cameroon’s Ministry of External Relations in a statement seen by APA said the circulation of small arms is pervasive in all of Africa’s current armed conflicts, fueling violence, impeding human security and development.

It added that this will be the first conference of states parties to the Kinshasa Convention on the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons to be held in Cameroon.

Scheduled to end on Wednesday, the conference will be on the theme: “The access of non-state actors to small arms and light weapons – a threat to the peace and security of Central African States.”

Participants will take stock of the fight against the proliferation of small arms and light weapons (SALW) and cooperation between the member states of the Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC).

The Kinshasa Convention or “Central African Convention for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, their Ammunition and all parts and Components for their Manufacture, Repair and Assembly” was adopted on 30 April 2010 by 11 central African states.