Yawa Tsegan elected first female Speaker of Togo’s parliament

Published on 24.01.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

Yawa Tzegan was elected Wednesday as speaker of the National Assembly of the 6th Legislature of Togo.A member of the ruling Union for the Republic (UNIR), she takes over from Dama Dramani, a former member of the Rally of the Togolese People (RPT) at the head of the institution, and becomes the first woman to reach this position.

Ms. Tzegan was a member of the delegation that represented the ruling majority at the cross-party dialogue last year facilitated by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

