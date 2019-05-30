Yoruba youths task Buhari on good governance

Youths from the six South West geopolitical area in Nigeria have felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on their second term in office, but warned that a lot was expected from them.The youths, who spoke under the platform of Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW), congratulated the 29 Governors and Deputy Governors, who were sworn-in across the country on Wednesday.

“We congratulate Mr President and appreciate the low key swearing-in ceremony with less fanfare.

“Our expectation is huge to mark the first civilian democracy day on June 12, 2019 being the official democracy day in honour of Late MKO Abiola, GCFR,” the Founder and President of YCYW, Mr. Aremo Oladotun Hassan, said in Lagos on Wednesday.

Hassan, a legal practitioner urged Nigerians to support and cooperate with the Buhari-led government to deliver on his promises.

According to him, the atmosphere in the country is clouded with grave hearts, economic survival and abject poverty and the President must be more proactive in tackling nation’s challenges.

He called on President Buhari to be more aggressive and passionate on supremacy of law, good governance and due process.

The youth leader said that Nigerians were awaiting genuine democratic dividends, social justice and social amenities that would enhance improved welfare, security, educational, health, food security and housing.

Hassan noted that Nigerians are yearning for national cohesion, economic integration, human capital growth and infrastructural development.

He called for an aggressive approach and commitment to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

“We take solace in the assured promises of Mr. President at the launch of the 2019 “Next Level” Campaign manifestos.

“We implore the President to surprise Nigerians with a master stroke game changer by putting smiles and relief on their faces, for much is expected.

He said that the legacy to be bequeathed to Nigerians was absolute love, unity, peace and national development.