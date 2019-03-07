Young Cameroonian leaders drilled on promoting social cohesion

Youths from the ten regions of Cameroon have been urged to be ambassadors of peace, good governance, democratic values in order to foster social cohesion in the country.

Meeting in Yaounde for a three-day workshop the “2019 Emerging Leaders in Policy and Public Service” – organised by the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation, youths drawn from the ten regions of the country were drilled on best practices to help foster national unity and social cohesion.

Experts drawn from the government, civil society as well as diplomatic missions were brought on board to help nuture the young leaders to respond to the realities of a multicultural and bilingual Cameroon.

Aspects of the three-day workshop included a lecture on transformational leadership as well constructing a democratic society with the respect of the rule of law.

“We have learnt approaches at facing public policies and this will help help formulate sustainable program policies in my organisation when I go back,”Bongwong Justin, North West Regional Program Coordinator for the Centre of Human Rights and Democracy in Africa said.

Strongly equipped, the young emerging leaders would be expected to write good policy papers and actively take part in public service activities.

“We expect them to be ambassadors of peace and respect of human rights… they are going to engage with us for the next six months to organise seminars to educate young Cameroonians on good governance, rule of law andd democracy. We will be supervising and supporting them on the field,” Dr. Vera Fuein, head of the program and economist at the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation said.