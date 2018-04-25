Young Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire thrash Liberian side 3-0 in U-20 WAFU tournament

The young Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday thrashed their Liberian counterpart 3-0 in the opening match

of the U-20 tournament of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports complex in Monrovia.The three goals were scored in the second half of the match by Doumbia Aboubacar, Diabate Yolate and Tabo Willy Bartiano.

The match was watched by Liberian President George Weah, who was a former World Footballer of the Year.

In the second match, Sierra Leone defeated Guinea Bissau 2-1.

The tournament continues on Wednesday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex with

Senegal taking on Mali in the first match while Gambia take on Guinea in the second match in

Group B encounter.