Young Nigerian artist wins Taiwan’s award

Waris Kareem, 11-year-old Nigerian artist, has emerged the recipient of the Taiwan’s Chou Ta-Kuan Cultural and Educational Foundation 22nd Fervent Global Love of Lives Award for 2019.Amb. Vincent Yang, the Representative of Taiwan in Nigeria, said in Lagos on Wednesday that Kareem stood out among other 2,723 recommended candidates across the world.

Kareem, who had gained global recognition for his incredible drawings, would meet the Taiwanese President, Tsai Ing-wen, among other laureates.

“Nigerian child Artist, Waris Kareem has gained global recognition for his incredible drawings. Kareem will attend Charity Events with other laureates and meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

‘’He sketched a stunning portrait of French President, Emmanuel Macron, on the spot in just two hours, which amazed the global media. He has now become a famous Internet artist,” he said.

Kareem will attend, with other laureates, the charity events scheduled to hold in Taipei from Sept. 20 to Sept. 28, during which he will meet the Taiwanese President.

Yang said that his office and the Head of Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria had hosted and congratulated Kareem on his feat.

‘’The poverty-stricken children all call him the little artist Robin Hood. He uses his drawing talent to produce beautiful works in exchange for some food to fight hunger and also to feed the hungry companions in the slum.

‘’The works of Michelangelo motivate him and his goal is to surpass the standard set by the great artist. He intends to use drawings to depict Africa vividly and flip a new life to change Africa.

‘’Taiwan’s Chou Ta-Kuan Cultural and Educational Foundation promotes `Global Love of Lives movement’ and recognises that `Everyone is Good at Something’.

“Many people refer to the event as “the Nobel Prize of Life,” he said in a statement.