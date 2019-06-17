Young Swati leaders off to US for Mandela fellowship programme

Nine Swatis are due to leave the country on Tuesday for the United States where they will be among 700 young people participating in the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders Initiative.According to the US embassy, the nine, who are aged between 25 and 35 years, are Jessica Motsa, Lucia Lukhele, Felicia Tsabedze, Menzi Nhlabatsi, Mlamuli Busika, Phila Dlamini, Phinda Mkhonta, Bertha Sithole and Sisanda Mavimbela.

It said they were chosen because they have established records of accomplishment in promoting innovation and positive impact in their organisations, institutions, communities and the country.

They will be attached to US universities for a period of six weeks and will be assigned to different mentors who have made it in life.