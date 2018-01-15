Youth Day preparatory meeting ends in chaos as Principals protest exorbitant contributions

An unprecedented dramatic scene of chaos swept through the Kumba City Council Chambers on Friday, January 12, 2018, when some 200 education stakeholder in Meme Division of the South West Region converged to deliberate on the forthcoming 52nd edition of the National Youth Day in the Division.

The education stakeholders comprised of Principals, School Proprietors, Head Teachers, Divisional Delegates, Mayors, Divisional Officers and Chiefs among others.

During the conclave, the Meme administration levied huge sums of money to the various institutions to contribute for the successful organisation of the event

But the various education stakeholders protested the amount demanded from them on grounds that the school attendance rate in the Division was very low and this has placed the schools in dire straits. Grumblings, cursing, protest utterances and other derogatory invectives were directed at the administration.

To the education stakeholders, even pupils and students who are coming to school have not bothered to pay their registration fees.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



They argued that such huge financial contributions will tremendously deplete their meagre financial resources for this turbulent academic year.

According to a Head Teacher, Andreas Agbor, “we think that given the present socio-political challenges pose by the Anglophone Crisis, the concerned Ministries would have sacrificed to sponsor the Youth Day celebrations.”

According to the Meme administration, all Government Nursery Schools will pay FCFA 5,000; Primary Schools, FCFA 10,000; Government Secondary Schools, FCFA 30,000; Private Secondary Schools FCFA 20,000; Government High Schools FCFA 35,000; Higher Institutions FCFA 50,000; SAR/SMs FCFA 10,000; Multipurpose Youth Centres FCFA 10,000 and youth associations FCFA 5,000.

Clara Mbone, Principal, Government Technical College (GTC) Teke, argued that schools in remote areas cannot cough out FCFA 30,000 for the Youth Day. Mbone averred that students are not coming to school. She pressed for the amount to be reduced to FCFA 10,000.