Zambia: 97-year old Kenneth Kaunda hospitalised

Zambia’s independence leader Kenneth Kaunda has been hospitalised after being taken ill, his office revealed on Monday.His office has not disclosed what Zambia’s founding father is being admitted in hospital for.

Current President Edgar Lungu requested his compatriots to pray for the speedy recovery of his predecessor who had been hospitalised several times in the past.

As the country’s first president, Kaunda, 97 ruled Zambia from 1964 to 1991.

He lost the presidency to Frederick Chiluba as Zambia embraced multiparty democracy in the early 1990s.

Kaunda is one of the few remaining former African leaders of the immediate post independence era.

Since his illness was revealed by his office, get-well-soon messages from well-wishes have flooded his office for the former leader fondly known to his compatriots as KK.