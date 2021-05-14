Zambia dissolves parliament ahead of August polls

Zambia dissolved its parliament on Friday in line with a constitutional provision that requires the National Assembly to cease operations at least 90 days before general elections scheduled for August 12.Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe said in a statement that the parliament dissolved with effect from midnight on May 12 to pave the way for the holding of elections to choose a president, members of the National Assembly and local government councillors.

She said this is in line with Article 81(3) of the Constitution of Zambia states that parliament should be dissolved 90 days before the holding of the next general elections, which should be held on the second Thursday of August every five years.

According to the Electoral Commission of Zambia, President Edgar Lungu is expected to face the stiff challenge of 18 other presidential aspirants when polls open on August 12.

Lungu is seeking a third term in office, having been first ascended to the helm of the country following the death of former President Michael Sata in 2012.

He is expected to lead his Patriotic Front to victory in the polls that would see strong competition from several opposition groups, including the United Party for National Development of his main rival Hakainde Hichilema.