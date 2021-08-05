Zambia Elections: Ex-Sierra Leone leader to lead AU mission

Former Sierra Leone president Ernest Koroma will lead the African Union election observation mission that will observe next week’s Zambian general elections, the continental body announced on Thursday.In a statement, the body said Koroma would head the short-term observation mission (STO), which has been approved by AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and would be made up of “former and current African ambassadors accredited to Ethiopia, members of election management bodies in Africa, members of civil society organisations and independent electoral experts.”

“The mission’s objective is to provide an independent and impartial assessment of all aspects of the 2021 electoral process, including the legal framework, the political context and the transparency and effectiveness of the electoral preparations,” the AU said.

The mission is expected to present its preliminary findings shortly after the conclusion of the elections, which would be followed by a more detailed final report that would include recommendations for improvement of future elections in Zambia.

Zambians are due to elect a president, members of the national assembly and local government councillors in an eagerly awaited election on August 12, which is expected to be a two-way race between the governing Patriotic Front and the United Party for National Development.