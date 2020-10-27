International › APA

Happening now

Zambia, Eswatini open consulates general in Laayoune, Morocco

Published on 27.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Zambia and the Kingdom of Eswatini on Tuesday opened their consulates general in Laayoune, capital of the Moroccan Sahara.The opening ceremony was chaired by the Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chalwe Lombe and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Ms. Thulisile Dladla, in the presence of their Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita.

 

Since the end of last year, the city of Laayoune has experienced a strong diplomatic momentum with the inauguration of consular offices of the Union of the Comoros, Gabon, Central African Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top