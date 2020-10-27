Zambia, Eswatini open consulates general in Laayoune, Morocco

Zambia and the Kingdom of Eswatini on Tuesday opened their consulates general in Laayoune, capital of the Moroccan Sahara.The opening ceremony was chaired by the Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chalwe Lombe and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Ms. Thulisile Dladla, in the presence of their Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita.

Since the end of last year, the city of Laayoune has experienced a strong diplomatic momentum with the inauguration of consular offices of the Union of the Comoros, Gabon, Central African Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire.