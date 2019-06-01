Zambia: Ex national rugby team player dies

Published on 01.06.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

Former Barclays, Kitwe Playing Fields, Lusaka Powerhouse and Zambia national team player Ackim Mwale has died.Mr Mwale, who twice stood for the Zambia Rugby Union Presidency against incumbent Gen Clement Sinkamba in 2014 and 2019 respectively, died in Lusaka at the University Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

In his honor, the Rugby Union General Secretary Chola Katanga has since advised that a moment of silence be observed by all Teams in action this weekend of 1st June, 2019.

In a related matter, former Broken Hill, Green Eagles, Lusaka Powerhouse, Buffaloes and Zambia Rugby Scrumhalf Amon Chulu has also died.

Both Ackim and Amos died on Friday.