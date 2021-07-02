Zambia: Foreign dignitaries pay last respects to Kaunda

Several foreign dignitaries joined Zambians for the state funeral of the country’s first post-independence president Kenneth Kaunda.Among the foreign dignitaries who paid their last respects to the late elderly statesman included President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Hage Geingob of Namibia and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A staunch supporter of African nationalism, Kaunda died on June 17 aged 97. He succumbed to pneumonia.

He will be buried on July 7 at a private ceremony to be attended by his family and invited guests.

KK, as the late Zambian leader was affectionately known by many of his supporters, Kaunda is revered for his role in supporting liberation movements that fought to bring majority rule to Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Friday’s official memorial service, which was held at Lusaka’s Independence Stadium, was preceded by regional ceremonies where people in the country’s 10 regions had the opportunity to pay their last respects to the liberation hero.

In an address to the nation on Thursday night, President Edgar Lungu declared public holidays for Friday and the day of the burial next week.