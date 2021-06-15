International › APA

Zambia: Hospitalized Kenneth Kaunda "in stable condition"

Published on 15.06.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Zambia’s 97-year old former president Kenneth Kaunda is in stable condition after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness, sources revealed to APA on Tuesday.Zambia’s independence leader was taken ill and hospitalised last Tuesday, according to his office. 

He was supposed to have been discharged this week but doctors say his condition has not improved, a source said.

Current President Edgar Lungu requested his compatriots to pray for  the speedy recovery of his predecessor who had been hospitalised several  times in the past.

As the country’s first president, Kaunda, 97 ruled Zambia from 1964 to 1991.

He lost the presidency to Frederick Chiluba as Zambia embraced multiparty democracy in the early 1990s.

Kaunda is one of the few remaining former African leaders of the immediate post independence era.

Since his illness was  revealed by his office, get-well-soon messages from well-wishes have  flooded his office for the former leader fondly known to his compatriots  as KK.

