Zambia: Hospitalized Kenneth Kaunda “in stable condition”

Zambia’s 97-year old former president Kenneth Kaunda is in stable condition after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness, sources revealed to APA on Tuesday.Zambia’s independence leader was taken ill and hospitalised last Tuesday, according to his office.

He was supposed to have been discharged this week but doctors say his condition has not improved, a source said.

Current President Edgar Lungu requested his compatriots to pray for the speedy recovery of his predecessor who had been hospitalised several times in the past.

As the country’s first president, Kaunda, 97 ruled Zambia from 1964 to 1991.

He lost the presidency to Frederick Chiluba as Zambia embraced multiparty democracy in the early 1990s.

Kaunda is one of the few remaining former African leaders of the immediate post independence era.

Since his illness was revealed by his office, get-well-soon messages from well-wishes have flooded his office for the former leader fondly known to his compatriots as KK.