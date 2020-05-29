Zambia launches trade portal

Zambia on Friday launched an online trade portal in a move aimed at facilitating access to information on merchandise and non-merchandise trade between the southern African nation and other countries.Launching the Zambia Trade Information Portal in the capital Lusaka, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma said the portal is a credible source of trade statistics on Zambia and is expected to position the country as one of the countries that are open for business.

“It will improve trade flow and cement the country’s strategic position in promoting commerce in the region,” Yaluma said.

He said the portal is in line with the World Trade Organization Trade Facilitation Agreement, which calls upon governments to be transparent on their trade dealings and to provide practical guides to trade formalities.