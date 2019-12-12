Zambia: Urban sanitation renewal programme brings hope

To an outsider, parts of the Zambian capital Lusaka resemble a war zone – what with trenches and huge mounds of sand all over the streets of some of the city’s poor neighbourhoods. Those with wild imaginations could easily be misled into thinking that perhaps the trenches are the remnants of a fierce battle where soldiers took up positions against invading forces.As Herbert Chinokoro, senior water and sanitation engineer at the African Development Bank (AfDB) country office in Lusaka, puts it, the situation sometimes “looks to me like surgery in the belly of an ancient beast.”

However, far from a war zone, the trenches are, in fact, part of a highly welcome initiative where the city fathers in Lusaka are taking long-term steps to improve sanitation and avoid the recurrence of all-too-often outbreaks of water-borne diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

The trenches are part of Lusaka’s sanitation renewal programme where earthmovers and excavators are digging out disused water pipelines and replacing them with new and more durable tubes.

The works form part of the US$243 million Lusaka Sanitation Programme, funded jointly by the AfDB, European Investment Bank, German Development Bank and the World Bank.

The project is being executed under the Lusaka Sanitation Master Plan, which aims to provide citywide sanitation services by 2035 and transform the lives of more than a million Lusaka residents by 2021.

The Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC), which is implementing the programme, says about 7,000 households in the George, Kanyama and Chawama suburbs of the capital will benefit from improved sanitation.

The objective is to increase access to sustainable sanitation services to the city’s two million residents, especially low-income households, and strengthen LWSC’s capacity to manage sanitation services.

“Lusaka is a relatively flat city and suffers from a recurrent sanitation crisis that continues to claim lives through annual outbreaks of cholera, typhoid and dysentery. There is also persistent environmental pollution,” says Chinokoro.

An estimated 70 percent of Lusaka’s residents live in peri-urban areas, which are relatively high density, unplanned neighbourhoods, largely comprising lower-income residents.

About 90 percent of these townships rely on substandard pit latrines which pose health hazards to the communities. Others use sewers, septic tanks or defecate in the open.

Chinokoro says 57 percent of Lusaka’s water supply comes from shallow wells, which is prone to contamination from the pit toilets and through fissures in the underlying rocks.

“The most vulnerable areas are the low-income neighbourhoods, making sewerage an attractive sanitation option. Poor management of solid waste and storm water drainage further compound these problems,” he says.

LWSC sanitation engineer Mwansa Nachula says the sanitation programme will improve sanitation facilities and prevent water-borne diseases.

“Pit latrines in Lusaka are actually occupying more space than water points and there are a lot of shallow wells and dugouts sited very close to the pit latrines, which makes for easy contamination of the water,” she says.

The aim is to protect the groundwater from contamination by building improved toilets with fully lined substructures that prevent leakage of waste.

“These structures include seat or squat toilets, super structure with customers’ choice of brick or block; render and paint, door and door latch, among other options,” says Nachula.

Clara Malumba, a resident of the sprawling township called George Compound, is excited about the new toilet, erected steps away from her door and a water standpipe.

“There is no whiff here. The pit is lined with cement and plastic, so it does not leech into the groundwater. My kids love it,” says Malumba.

Another resident, Ruth Phiri, is also proud of her new toilet, which she shares with a neighbouring household, which is yet to build its own.

A Bank-funded program trains men and women from this community to design and build these structures as a full-time business, thereby providing jobs to the local people.

“It is in these compounds that the battle for improved sanitation in Lusaka will be won or lost, and we seem to be winning,” says Chinokoro.