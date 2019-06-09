Zambian elections chief ‘fired over adultery’

The head of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has been reportedly fired for alleged involvement in an adulterous affair with a subordinate, according to a local media report.Zambia Watchdog reported on Sunday that the ECZ Director Director Chomba Chellah was given his marching orders after it emerged that he was in a love affair with Chana Kaunda Zambezi an employee of the commission.

According to the report, the pair wh are both married to different spouses, were caught by Chana’s husband.

The man who was not named had soon after written to the ECZ board, urging it to take disciplinary action against them.

ECZ ethics prohibit sexual relations between married colleagues at the commission.

Following a public outcry over the affair in April both the ECZ boss and his subordinate were suspended pending an investigation into their amorous liaison.

There had been popular calls for the pair who have not reacted to this latest turn of events in relation to their fate at the ECZ.

Chellah was appointed ECZ boss last year.