Zambian gov’t probes privatisation scam involving opposition chief

The Zambian government says it is investigating allegations that opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema corruptly benefited from the sale of state assets while he served as a consultant for the country’s privatisation agency in the 1990s.The United Party for National Development leader is alleged to have failed to declare his personal interest as a consultant during privatisation of Zambia’s assets from which he is accused of having benefitted.

The claim was made by another opposition leader, Edith Nawakwi of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) who served as finance minister at the time of the disposal of government assets during the administration of late president Frederick Chiluba.

Nawakwi claimed during an interview with the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday that Hichilema allegedly failed to declare that his company was interested in the assets, some of which it eventually got.

Hichilema headed the Zambia Privatisation Agency’s negotiation team at the time the privatisation of government assets took place.

Responding to the allegations, Zambia’s Information Minister Dora Siliya said the government was investigating the matter and would take appropriate action if the allegations are found to be true.

“Government is disturbed by the revelations made by Hon. Edith Nawakwi, a former Minister of Finance in the government that implemented the privatisation of State-owned enterprises, to the effect that Mr. Hichilema, as chairman of the Privatisation Negotiation Team for the sale of Musi-o-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel, Rainbow Lodge and National Heritage Park, literally sold the entity to himself,” Siliya said in a statement on Wednesday.

She said, if true, Hichilema’s conduct is “a clear case of corrupt practices, bordering on non-declaration of interest, in winning a bid.”

“Government is, therefore, studying the matter and is following closely the reaction by the citizens who are the true owners of the property in question,” the minister said.

Hichilema is, however, denying any wrongdoing and says this is part of a political campaign to tarnish his image ahead of elections set for next year.

“No amount of fabrication changes facts.The good thing about facts is that they will always stare you in the face. They will try to lie, but facts will remind them, that they are lying.”