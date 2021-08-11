Zambian gov’t tightens security ahead of polls

The Zambian government has beefed up security as the country readies for a tightly contested general election set for Thursday.Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti said the government has put in place adequate security measures to ensure that the period before, during and after the August 12 polls is peaceful.

“Security has been heightened in some identified hotspots, specifically where violence has been recorded,” Miti said in a statement.

Zambians go to the polls on Thursday to choose a president, members of the national assembly and local government councillors.

The run-up to the elections has been affected by violent clashes between supporters of the governing Patriotic Front and the main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) in the capital Lusaka, as well as the Northern, Southern and Muchinga provinces.

This prompted President Edgar Lungu to deploy the army to the affected areas at the beginning of August.

The Zambian authorities have also declared August 12 and 13 as public holidays.

The elections are expected to be a two-horse race between President Lungu’s PF and the UPND led by Hakainde Hichilema.